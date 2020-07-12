Why Female Comedians Refused to Talk on Agrima Joshua Controversy

The female stand up comedians that The Quint approached have revealed that they are getting abused and threatened on social media for even supporting Joshua. It has come to a point where even their families are feeling unsafe. So for their own safety and sanity, they do not want to speak.

“This is what the system is doing to artists in India. Artists who are known to bring out thought-provoking content through humour are being shut down.” said one of the comedians who doesn’t wish to be named. “Waking up to abusive comments and threats has become regular for most of these stand up comedians. Deleting comments and blocking abusive social media profiles everyday is almost a routine part of their day.” she added

Another comedian mentioned how these threats aren’t just virtual anymore.