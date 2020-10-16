Weekend Watch: 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' & Other Horror Shows

The American supernatural horror series, created and directed by Mike Flanagan and produced by Amblin Television and Paramount Television, is the first of The Haunting anthology series. The show is loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. Alternating between two timelines, the story follows five siblings whose paranormal experiences at the Hill House continue to haunt them in the present day. They have flashbacks depicting events leading up to the eventful night in 1992 when the family fled the mansion.

The Haunting of Hill House is streaming on Netflix