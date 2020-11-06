Weekend Watch: 'Rebecca', 'Little Women' & Other Adaptations

Greta Gerwig's 2019 coming-of-age period drama film is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. It chronicles the lives of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth—in Concord, Massachusetts, during the 19th century. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh in lead roles.

Speaking about Little Women, The New York Times had written, "Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, this Little Women — the latest of many adaptations — embraces its source material with eager enthusiasm rather than timid reverence. It is faithful enough to satisfy the book’s passionate devotees, who will recognize the work of a kindred spirit, while standing on its own as an independent and inventive piece of contemporary popular culture. Without resorting to self-conscious anachronism or fussy antiquarianism, Gerwig has fashioned a story that feels at once entirely true to its 19th-century origins and utterly modern.

Little Women is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.