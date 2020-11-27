Weekend Watch: Queer Eye, Selling Sunset & Other Reality Shows

Cringe or not, reality shows are a much-loved genre of their own. For some, a guilty pleasure, for others, a habit that just refuses to die.. Either way, there's something about watching other people's lives on screen that we, as humans, just love.

With Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives dropping on Netflix on 27 November, we decided to curate a list of other reality shows that are crowd-favourites and could totally become a part of your watchlist for when you're done with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and craving more!