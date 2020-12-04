Weekend Watch: Here's How To Make the Most of Netflix StreamFest

Anushka Sharma is receiving high praise for her choices as a producer. Be it Paatal Lok or Bulbbul, the actor has backed films and shows that have interesting ideas and that lay bare bitter truths of our society. Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul is a captivating watch. Through the lens of horror, she weaves a tale about patriarchy and the ways in which it holds everyone captive. Speaking about the movie, The Quint's Stutee Ghosh writes, "One of the questions that the film throws up and doesn’t answer is if the binary between being a devi or a chudail is the only recourse that feminine power has to navigate in this patriarchal set up. No easy answers in sight".