Weekend Watch: Here's How To Make the Most of Netflix StreamFest
Indian viewers can watch content for free on Netflix on 5 & 6 December.
Much to the delight of viewers in India, Netflix announced on 20 November that content can be watched free on the platform on December 5 and 6. Given the bulk of content that's available on Netflix, we can understand how frustrating it can be to narrow down your options. To ensure that you make the most of the Netflix StreamFest, we have curated a few original films that you might want to check out over the weekend:
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The film follows the real-life events of a 1969 trail that looked into possible conspiracy charges against seven men who were protesting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial gave rise to a conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the United States government. The Trial of the Chicago 7 has received a lot of appreciation from critics. Performances of Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been hailed.
Enola Holmes
Millie Bobby Brown produces and stars in Netflix’s adaptation of Nancy Springer’s book series Enola Holmes. The film also features Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin. Enola Holmes recounts the misadventures of Sherlock Holmes’ bright younger sister Enola as she tries to carve her own niche as a detective. The movie gives a smart twist to the classic and is a fun ride.
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Charlie Kaufman’s book-to-screen adaptation of I’m Thinking of Ending Things delves into the misgivings of all relationships ever. It's a tightly-written fantasia of horror that's sure to blow your mind. When an unnamed woman (Maybe Lucy? Maybe Louisa?) heads home with her boyfriend Jake to meet his family, the two find themselves in a reality that is fluid. Time shifts. Personas change. Nothing feels wrong but at the same time things aren't all too well either. Well, let’s just say that the movie might say as much about you and your relationships.
Miss Americana
If you haven't watched the Taylor Swift documentary yet what are you waiting for? Swift is one of 21st century’s most-talked about artistes, someone who has managed to keep her private life guarded despite all the chatter around. That makes the Netflix’s documentary about the star all the more fascinating. In Miss Americana, Swift speaks about her songwriting process, opens up about battling an eating disorder and her decision to go public with her politics.
Bulbbul
Anushka Sharma is receiving high praise for her choices as a producer. Be it Paatal Lok or Bulbbul, the actor has backed films and shows that have interesting ideas and that lay bare bitter truths of our society. Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul is a captivating watch. Through the lens of horror, she weaves a tale about patriarchy and the ways in which it holds everyone captive. Speaking about the movie, The Quint's Stutee Ghosh writes, "One of the questions that the film throws up and doesn’t answer is if the binary between being a devi or a chudail is the only recourse that feminine power has to navigate in this patriarchal set up. No easy answers in sight".
Da 5 Bloods
In a follow-up to his Oscar-winning BlackKklansman, Spike Lee recounts the tale of four Black Vietnam War vets who come back to the country. They then set off on an adventure to find the body of the leader and the buried treasure they left behind. Da 5 Bloods is finally an answer to all the Vietnam films that have consistently ignored stories of African-American heroes.
The Lovebirds
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani feature as a couple in this film. Their already broken relationship hits another obstacle when they witness a murder and become key suspects for the crime. This results in a hilarious ride, wherein Rae and Nanjiani try to solve the mystery in their own ways in a desperate attempt to clear their names.
