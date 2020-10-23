Weekend Watch: 'Parinda' & Other Gangster Films to Binge

Produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a two-part crime film that follows the lives of three crime families in Dhanbad. The film's ensemble cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. The story spans across almost seven decades, from 1941 to 2009.

Gangs of Wasseypur is streaming on Netflix.