Weekend Watch: ‘Death to 2020’ & Other Mockumentaries To Binge On
Here are some mockumentaries you can catch over the weekend.
2021 has finally kicked in. With the New Year celebrations over and our busy lives resuming, all we probably want is to slip into our pyjamas and laze around this weekend. 2020 has indeed been a very difficult year with the ongoing pandemic, and 2021 doesn't seem to begin with a lot of respite.
Most of us clung to art to get us through the year, and you surely must have chanced upon the mockumentary Death to 2020. In case you are wondering what to watch over the weekend, here are some mockumentaries you can catch up on:
‘AMERICAN VANDAL’
A two-seasoned, true-crime mockumentary released in 2017, American Vandal depicts the aftermath of a range of high-school pranks. The creators, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, through the eyes of a student documentarian Peter Maldonado (played by Tyler Alvarez) and his friend Sam Ecklund (played by Griffin Gluck) showcase an investigation, maintaining the audience’s curiosity concerning who the real perpetrator is until the very end.
American Vandal is streaming on Netflix.
‘HARDY BUCKS’
Written by Martin Maloney, Hardy Bucks is a fictional Irish TV Series filmed in the mockumentary style. It portrays the daily absurd interactions and whereabouts of a group of young boys who live in a small in town in Ireland in a comical manner.
Hardy Bucks is streaming on Netflix.
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
Amazon Prime Video brings to us the return of Borat, the funny guy from Kazakh played by none other than Sacha Baron Cohen, in 2020 with BORAT Subsequent Moviefilm. Director Jason Woliner recounts the story of the 'anti-hero' Borat who risks his life as he returns to America with his 15-year-old daughter. Like Borat (2006), this film is also shot in the form of a mockumentary.
‘BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE’
The Netflix Mockumentary Film Between Two Ferns: The Movie, brings to us Zach Galifianakis trying to restore his reputation by hitting the road and taking various celebrity interviews. He asks celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Brie Larson, Peter Dinklage, etc, a set of awkward questions.
‘PARKS AND RECREATION’
A sitcom produced by the creators of The Office, ‘Parks and Recreation’ follows the wish of a mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope to help a local nurse, Ann, convert a disused construction site into a community park. This mockumentary-style series deals with issues of red-tapism and self-centred neighbours.
Parks and Recreation is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
‘DEATH TO 2020’
Death to 2020 is a 2020 British mockumentary by Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It attaches a comedic retrospective attribute to 2020, as we leave behind a difficult and painful year.
