We Can Be Hero Trailer: Superhero Kids Must Escape From Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra took to social media recently to share the trailer for her upcoming Netflix film We Can Be Heroes. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, who helmed Spy Kids, it is a sequel to 2005's Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

When the world's superheroes are captured by aliens, it's up to their children to save them. The kids, who are sequestered in an underground bunker, decide to band together to rescue their parents. But first, they must escape their government babysitter Ms Granada, played by Priyanka. The film maintains the fun visual aesthetics of its predecessor with bright colours and funky-looking aliens.

Watch the trailer here: