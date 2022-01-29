ADVERTISEMENT

Watch The Trailer of 'Rudra', Ajay Devgn's Debut Web Series

Rudra will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ajay Devgn in <em>Rudra: The Edge of Darkness</em>.</p></div>
The trailer of Ajay Devgn's digital debut series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, has dropped. Ajay plays a cop in the Disney+ Hotstar show.

The trailer shows Ajay investigating a series of murders. Esha Deol plays his partner. The crime thriller looks quite gripping.

Earlier, Ajay had spoken about his character Rudra and why he decided to make a digital debut. "My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP", he said in a statement.

He added, "Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling story and I can't wait to begin this new journey. Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."

