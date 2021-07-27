Watch the Trailer of Netflix's Much-Awaited Tamil Anthology 'Navarasa'

Navarasa trailer opens with love, where Suriya speaks about a girl he has met. Then we encounter emotions such as fear, vengeance, hatred, confusion, deceit, longing, anger, regret etc. We also see a glimpse of what looks like a sci-fi thriller, starring Arvind Swamy and Prasanna. One of the stories deals with the Sri Lankan Tamil conflict.

Navarasa, which is set to premiere on 6 August, is presented by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan. Directors Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem have joined hands to bring their perspectives on each rasa. The proceeds from the films will go towards the well-being of film workers in the Tamil film industry who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.