Watch the Teaser of Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'
Apart from Ajay Devgn, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi in key roles.
Disney+Hotstar has released the teaser for Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The film is inspired by the journey of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport. Karnik re-constructed an IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect the country.
The teaser shows some thrilling action sequences. At the end, Ajay Devgn can be seen emerging from a wreckage and saying that he is just a sipahi (soldier).
Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on 13 August. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria.
