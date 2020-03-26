Virus Hunters to Minimalism: 10 Documentaries To Discover on OTT
The rapid spread of coronavirus in India has forced us to go into self-isolation and a complete lockdown in the country. With most of our entertainment now coming from the OTT platforms, it could be the best time to chance upon some gems that are out there waiting to be discovered.
Here’s our recommendation of 10 interesting and relevant documentaries you can watch on online streaming platforms at the moment.
1. Minimalism
Director: Matt D'Avella
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things takes the audience inside the lives of minimalists from all walks of life -- families, entrepreneurs, architects, artists, journalists, scientists, and even a former Wall Street broker. People dedicated to rejecting the American ideal that things bring happiness are interviewed in this documentary showing the virtues of less is more. Starring: Joshua Fields Millburn, Ryan Nicodemus.
Where to watch: Netflix
2. Virus Hunters: Stopping The Next Outbreak
Director: Chris Shelkin
Part of the Virus Hunters series which looks at some of the deadliest viruses in the world, including Hanta, Ebola and HIV among others, this documentary explores a mysterious virus, eventually identified as Zika, which was first appeared in Brazil. In the current scenario of the coronavirus outbreak across the world, this show puts into light the work of the medical professionals who are on the front line to fight the virus. This series was the recipient of the New York Press Club Award for Journalism.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. The Internet Must Go
Director: Gena Konstantinakos.
This 2013 independent docufiction short web film about net neutrality (the principle that Internet service providers (ISPs) should not favour either type of content over another is relevant even today, as we increasingly spend our time on the web. The film, designed specifically for an audience not versed in technology or policy, chronicles the journey of (fictional) misguided market researcher John Wooley as he attempts to sell ISPs’ vision for what they call a “faster and cleaner” Internet.
Where to watch: Hotstar
4. One Child Nation
This 2019 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize winning documentary, made by Chinese-born filmmakers Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang exposes the devastating consequences of China’s one-child policy.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5. Our Magic: The Real Secrets
The feature-length documentary film is an honest and revealing glimpse into the secretive world of magicians as seen through the eyes of some of the most respected thinkers, performers and creators. The film explores the inner secrets of a much-maligned and misunderstood art and to discover why wonder is essential.
Where to watch: Hotstar
6. Conspiracies
There are always conspiracy theories surrounding any big event in history, and this documentary series explores the theories behind Nazis, the royal family, cold war, famous disappearances and assassinations, among other subjects.
Where to watch: Netflix
7. Chasing Coral
Director: Jeff Orlowski
This Netflix original documentary follows a team of divers, photographers and scientists who set out on the adventure to document the disappearance of the world’s coral reefs caused by the environmental changes. It's in equal parts beautiful and heartbreaking.
Where to watch: Netflix
8. The Great Hack
Directors: Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer
2019 documentary film about the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, where the data which was collected as part of a sales strategy and ad campaigns. The results of this campaign ended up disrupting US and UK politics and led to claims of complicity of social media enterprises such as Facebook. Produced and directed by Academy Award nominees Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, the film delves into the scandal that symbolises the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election.
Where to watch: Netflix
9. Cowspiracy
Directors: Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn
Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret is a 2014 documentary which explores the impact of animal agriculture on the environment, including global warming, water usage, deforestation, and ocean dead zones. The documentary investigates why animal agriculture is the primary source of environmental destruction. Though it has met with counter views about the actual impact, this film cannot be ignored.
Where to watch: Netflix
10. American Factory
Directors: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
This 2019 American documentary film about Chinese company Fuyao's factory in Moraine, Ohio, that occupies Moraine Assembly, a shuttered General Motors plant. The film had its festival premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Where to watch: Netflix
