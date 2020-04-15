Influencers, Alpha Men Figure on Vir Das and Ranvir’s ‘Hit List’

Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey come together in the new Netflix web series Hasmukh, which revolves around a stand-up comedian who can only perform well after he has killed someone. Crazy, right?

We had a video chat with the two actors to figure who would they have on their 'hit list' if they ever made one. Vir and Ranvir also share their experience so far with the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and tell us what they’ve been watching online.

Hasmukh is scheduled to stream on Netflix from 17 April. Watch our video chat with Vir and Ranvir right here.