Vidya Balan Shares New Poster of 'Sherni'; Confirms OTT Release

Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vidya Balan in Sherni.</p></div>
i

Vidya Balan has taken to social media to share that her latest film Sherni will have an OTT release. Sharing a poster from the film, Vidya wrote that Sherni will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June.

Vidya Balan Shares New Poster of 'Sherni'; Confirms OTT Release

"Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin Meet #SherniOnPrime in June", Vidya captioned the poster.

Also Read

Mrunal & Vidya Educate Kids About COVID-19 With ‘Priya’s Mask’

Mrunal & Vidya Educate Kids About COVID-19 With ‘Priya’s Mask’

Sherni stars Vidya Balan in the lead role of a Forest Officer who strives for a balance in a world of man-animal conflict while also seeking her true calling in a hostile environment. Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi are also a part of the movie. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Sherni is produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!