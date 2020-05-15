Vidya Balan’s ‘Shakuntala Devi’ to Premiere on Amazon Prime

With the coronavirus pandemic severely affecting the cinema business, there were reports suggesting the digital release of multiple films. After Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra-starrer Shakuntala Devi has now been confirmed for an online release on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

Sharing the news, Vidya released the film’s poster on Instagram and wrote, “Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @primevideoin with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times.”