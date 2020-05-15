Vidya Balan’s ‘Shakuntala Devi’ to Premiere on Amazon Prime
With the coronavirus pandemic severely affecting the cinema business, there were reports suggesting the digital release of multiple films. After Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra-starrer Shakuntala Devi has now been confirmed for an online release on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.
Sharing the news, Vidya released the film’s poster on Instagram and wrote, “Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @primevideoin with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times.”
On Thursday, it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo will also be released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June. Ayushmann had shared the news on Instagram.
In an interview earlier, the film’s director Shoojit Sircar had indicated his openness to release the film online. “As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be,” he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.