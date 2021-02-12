Titanic to The Last Song: Films & Shows for the V-Day Weekend

The Last Song (2010) is a coming-of-age teenage romantic drama adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ 2009 novel of the same name. The film is directed by Julie Anne Robinson and co- written by Sparks and Jeff Van Wie. Starring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, the film follows Ronnie, a rebellious New York girl, who is sent to a southern beach along with her brother to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.