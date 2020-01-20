Here’s What’s Coming Up In 2020 on Amazon Prime Video
Upcoming Series on Amazon Prime: Sunil Grover, Sarah-Jane Dias, Saif Ali Khan in <i>Dilli. </i>
Upcoming Series on Amazon Prime: Sunil Grover, Sarah-Jane Dias, Saif Ali Khan in Dilli. (Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Here’s What’s Coming Up In 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web

On the heels of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos’ visit to Mumbai, Amazon Prime video has released its slate of upcoming shows on the platform. The list of 14 Amazon original titles includes a mix of new shows and returning seasons that were popular on the platform. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect on Amazon Prime Video in 2020:

List of Upcoming Series on Amazon Prime 2020

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Sunny Kaushal in <i>The Forgotten Army.&nbsp;</i>
Sunny Kaushal in The Forgotten Army. 
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards the capital, with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', to free their country from the reign of the British.  The Indian National Army (INA), which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII, was led by the charismatic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and had the first ever women infantry regiment anywhere in the world. While these soldiers (men and women) fought against all odds and against the British army to free India, their struggle and story somehow got lost and they became 'the forgotten army'. With the love story between two soldiers - Sodhi & Maya at the heart of it, the series raises several questions about identity, independence and the idea of motherland and the cost of freedom. Freedom, that we often take for granted but freedom that costs countless lives and sacrifices.

Creator and Director: Kabir Khan
Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, TJ Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhari, MK Raina, R Badree

Bandish Bandits

Naseeruddin Shah in <i>Bandish Bandits.</i>
Naseeruddin Shah in Bandish Bandits.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Producer: Amritpal Singh
Director: Anand Tiwari
Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Cast: Naseerudin Shah, Atul Kulkarni

Mumbai Diaries – 26/11

Konkona Sensharma in <i>Mumbai Diaries 26/11.</i>
Konkona Sensharma in Mumbai Diaries 26/11.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Director: Nikkhil Advani
Producer: Emmay Entertainment
Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen, Tina Desai

Dilli

Dimple Kapadia in <i>Dilli.&nbsp;</i>
Dimple Kapadia in Dilli. 
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Producer: Off side Entertainment / Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra
Key Talents: Ali Abbas Zafar (Producer-Director); Gaurav Solanki (Writer)
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Sarah Jane Dias

Paatal Lok

Neeraj Kabi in <i>Paatal Lok.</i>
Neeraj Kabi in Paatal Lok.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Writer: Showrunner - Sudip Sharma
Cast: Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat

The Last Hour

Sanjay Kapoor and Sahana Goswami in <i>The Last Hour.</i>
Sanjay Kapoor and Sahana Goswami in The Last Hour.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Producers: Fission Features – Amit Kumar, Anupama Minz; and Asif Kapadia.
Producer: Asif Kapadia
Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen

Gormint

Amol Palekar in <i>Gormint.</i>
Amol Palekar in Gormint.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Producer: Only Much Louder
Cast: Amol Palekar, Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania, Girish Kulkarni

RETURNING TITLES

Mirzapur - Season 2

Shweta Tripathi in <i>Mirzapur 2.</i>
Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Writer: Puneet Krishna and Vinnet Krishna
Creator: Puneet Krishna
Director: Gurummeet Singh and Mihir Desai
Producer: Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment
Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Rasika Duggal

Inside Edge - Season 3

Aamir Bashir in <i>The Inside Edge 3.&nbsp;</i>
Aamir Bashir in The Inside Edge 3. 
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Creator: Karan Anshuman
Directors: Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma
Producer: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment
Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi

Breathe - Season 2

Abhishek Bachchan in <i>Breathe 2.&nbsp;</i>
Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe 2. 
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Writer and director: Mayank Sharma
Producer: Vikram Malhotra Abunduntia Entertainment
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menon

Four More Shots Please - Season 2

Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gangroo in <i>Four More Shots Please 2</i>.
Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gangroo in Four More Shots Please 2.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Producer: Pritish Nandy Communications –Rangita Pritish Nandy
Showrunners: Rangita Nandy, Ishita Nandy
Director: Nupur Asthana
Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Shibani Dandekar, Bani J, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman (Actors)

The Family Man - Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee in <i>The Family Man 2.&nbsp;</i>
Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2. 
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Creator, Producer and Director: Raj & DK
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi

NEW UNSCRIPTED TITLES

Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Producer: BBC Productions

Comicstaan Tamil

Producer: Only Much Louder

Take a sneak peek at the shows here:

Loading...

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Hot on Web section for more stories.

    Loading...