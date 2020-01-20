Here’s What’s Coming Up In 2020 on Amazon Prime Video

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards the capital, with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', to free their country from the reign of the British. The Indian National Army (INA), which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII, was led by the charismatic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and had the first ever women infantry regiment anywhere in the world. While these soldiers (men and women) fought against all odds and against the British army to free India, their struggle and story somehow got lost and they became 'the forgotten army'. With the love story between two soldiers - Sodhi & Maya at the heart of it, the series raises several questions about identity, independence and the idea of motherland and the cost of freedom. Freedom, that we often take for granted but freedom that costs countless lives and sacrifices.

Creator and Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, TJ Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhari, MK Raina, R Badree

