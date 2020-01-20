Here’s What’s Coming Up In 2020 on Amazon Prime Video
On the heels of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos’ visit to Mumbai, Amazon Prime video has released its slate of upcoming shows on the platform. The list of 14 Amazon original titles includes a mix of new shows and returning seasons that were popular on the platform. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect on Amazon Prime Video in 2020:
List of Upcoming Series on Amazon Prime 2020
The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye
The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards the capital, with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', to free their country from the reign of the British. The Indian National Army (INA), which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII, was led by the charismatic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and had the first ever women infantry regiment anywhere in the world. While these soldiers (men and women) fought against all odds and against the British army to free India, their struggle and story somehow got lost and they became 'the forgotten army'. With the love story between two soldiers - Sodhi & Maya at the heart of it, the series raises several questions about identity, independence and the idea of motherland and the cost of freedom. Freedom, that we often take for granted but freedom that costs countless lives and sacrifices.
Creator and Director: Kabir Khan
Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, TJ Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhari, MK Raina, R Badree
Bandish Bandits
Producer: Amritpal Singh
Director: Anand Tiwari
Music: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Cast: Naseerudin Shah, Atul Kulkarni
Mumbai Diaries – 26/11
Director: Nikkhil Advani
Producer: Emmay Entertainment
Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen, Tina Desai
Dilli
Producer: Off side Entertainment / Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra
Key Talents: Ali Abbas Zafar (Producer-Director); Gaurav Solanki (Writer)
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Sarah Jane Dias
Paatal Lok
Writer: Showrunner - Sudip Sharma
Cast: Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat
The Last Hour
Producers: Fission Features – Amit Kumar, Anupama Minz; and Asif Kapadia.
Producer: Asif Kapadia
Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Raima Sen
Gormint
Producer: Only Much Louder
Cast: Amol Palekar, Manav Kaul, Shikha Talsania, Girish Kulkarni
RETURNING TITLES
Mirzapur - Season 2
Writer: Puneet Krishna and Vinnet Krishna
Creator: Puneet Krishna
Director: Gurummeet Singh and Mihir Desai
Producer: Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment
Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Rasika Duggal
Inside Edge - Season 3
Creator: Karan Anshuman
Directors: Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma
Producer: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment
Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi
Breathe - Season 2
Writer and director: Mayank Sharma
Producer: Vikram Malhotra Abunduntia Entertainment
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menon
Four More Shots Please - Season 2
Producer: Pritish Nandy Communications –Rangita Pritish Nandy
Showrunners: Rangita Nandy, Ishita Nandy
Director: Nupur Asthana
Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Shibani Dandekar, Bani J, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman (Actors)
The Family Man - Season 2
Creator, Producer and Director: Raj & DK
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi
NEW UNSCRIPTED TITLES
Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Producer: BBC Productions
Comicstaan Tamil
Producer: Only Much Louder
Take a sneak peek at the shows here:
