Twitter Showers Love on 'Mimi'; Appreciates Film's Take on Surrogacy

The latest film to release on Netflix is Laxman Utekar's Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak among others. It follows Kriti's character Mimi, who becomes a surrogate for a foreign couple. Tripathi's character, Jai, convinces Mimi to take up the couple's offer but it's then revealed that they've decided they don't want the child.

Mimi has gone down very well with the audience, who are in awe of the touching story and superb performances.