ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Showers Love on 'Mimi'; Appreciates Film's Take on Surrogacy
Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi among others, is streaming on Netflix.
i
The latest film to release on Netflix is Laxman Utekar's Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak among others. It follows Kriti's character Mimi, who becomes a surrogate for a foreign couple. Tripathi's character, Jai, convinces Mimi to take up the couple's offer but it's then revealed that they've decided they don't want the child.
Mimi has gone down very well with the audience, who are in awe of the touching story and superb performances.
A number of Twitter users have also pointed out how sensitively the film handles the subject of surrogacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT