TUDUM India Spotlight: Netflix Shares First Looks; Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal Host

Netflix shared the trailer for the ‘Indian Spotlight’ of its first-ever global fan event 'TUDUM', which will be held on 25 September, virtually. The event will feature exclusive first looks into several series, films, and specials. The Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal. In the trailer, the two can be seen introducing the event.

Ali Fazal, who can be seen standing in a library, said, “Welcome. I am the caretaker and this magical place is called the Netflix library,” while Radhika Apte added, “Aapne kiya hukum, humne kiya TUDUM (You gave us a command, we brought you TUDUM).”

TUDUM: India Spotlight will premiere before the global fan event, at 9 PM.