Watch Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Azmi in Renuka Shahane’s ‘Tribhanga’

The trailer of Renuka Shahane’s film Tribhanga has dropped online. The film, which releases on Netflix, features Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in major roles along with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh and Manav Gohil. Tribhanga is written and directed by Shahane, and revolves around three generations of women - Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur played by Tanvi Azmi; her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actress portrayed by Kajol; and granddaughter Masha brought to life by Mithila Palkar.

The film co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021 on Netflix.