Top 10 Indian Web Series and Bollywood Digital Debuts of 2019
Along with the big screen, the digital streaming also got good viewership and engagement from people this year. Many great web series were released this year which enlightened and entertained the audience a lot.
While the second season of Sacred Games, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, came out this year, there were also new web series like Made in Heaven and Leila which got released this year. At the same time, many big Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi were also seen making their digital debut this year. Here are the top 10 web series of 2019:
List Of Top Web Series in India in 2019
- ‘Made In Heaven’
The series Made in Heaven, which delved into the many layers of Delhi's high society against the backdrop of weddings, was well-liked by the audience. In this series, Shobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur played the lead. The series was directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Srivastava and was streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
- ‘The Family Man’
Big screen veteran Manoj Bajpayee made his digital debut with The Family Man. The series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar. Amazon Prime's The Family Man is the story of an intelligence officer who is trying to strike a balance between his family and job. This series has been directed by Raj and DK.
- ‘Sacred Games 2’
The second season of Netflix India's hit web series Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan, was released this year. There were many new revelations in the second season, from Ganesh Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddique) third father to his connection with Saif Ali Khan's character. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin were also seen in lead roles this season.
- ‘Leila’
Netflix India released several great shows this year, one of which is Huma Qureshi's debut web series Leila. The show tells the story of a mother who tries to find her daughter amidst a dystopian world.
- ‘Delhi Crime’
Delhi Crime is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape in Delhi that shook the entire country. The series is a fictionalised portrayal of a similar incident and how the Delhi police tackled the case amidst huge protests and pressure. In this series, Shefali Shah has played the role of Delhi DCP. This series was released on Netflix this year.
- ‘Little Things 3’
The third season of the hit series Little Things was streamed on Netflix and released this year. In this series, Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal have played the lead roles. This series explores the vulnerabilities and dynamics in modern-day relationships through a young couple Dhruv and Kavya.
- ‘Bard of Blood’
This year Emraan Hashmi also debuted in the Netflix web series Bard of Blood. He has played the role of Kabir Anand, a schoolteacher and a former RAW agent. He is sent on a mission to Balochistan, Pakistan amid growing tension between India and Pakistan where he gets captured with three other Indian spies.
- ‘Tripling 2’
The second season of TVF's Tripling, which is a story of three siblings, was released this year on Sony Liv. Sumit Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar star in this series. It was released on TVF Play and Sony Liv on 5 April 2019.
- ‘Kaafir’
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza made her digital debut this year in web series Kaafir. It is a story of Kainaaz Akhtar, a Pakistani woman who jumps into the river to lay down her life but she ends up in India where she is declared a terrorist and jailed. Mohit Raina also features in this web series, which is streaming on Zee5. The series has been written by Bhavani Iyer and directed by Sonam Nair.
- ‘Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala’
Alt Balaji also released several web series this year. Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal have played the lead roles in Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. The web series is produced by Doris Dey and Suhail Zaidi and is directed by Pradeep Sarkar.
