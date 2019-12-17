Top 10 Indian Web Series and Bollywood Digital Debuts of 2019

Along with the big screen, the digital streaming also got good viewership and engagement from people this year. Many great web series were released this year which enlightened and entertained the audience a lot.

While the second season of Sacred Games, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, came out this year, there were also new web series like Made in Heaven and Leila which got released this year. At the same time, many big Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi were also seen making their digital debut this year. Here are the top 10 web series of 2019: