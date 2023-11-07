'The Railway Men' Trailer: Babil Khan, R Madhavan Bring Stories of Unsung Heroes

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the real-life heroes who put their best effort into tackling the worst industrial disasters in the country. Menon plays a ticket checker in the series; Babil is a new loco pilot; R Madhavan an Indian Railways officer; and Divyenndu is a personnel posted at the Bhopal railway station.

Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, Netflix wrote, "Witness a tale of strength, resilience, and sacrifice of a few people on the night of a massive human tragedy."

Have a look at the trailer here: