ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'The Railway Men' Trailer: Babil Khan, R Madhavan Bring Stories of Unsung Heroes

'The Railway Men' is based on true stories of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
'The Railway Men' Trailer: Babil Khan, R Madhavan Bring Stories of Unsung Heroes
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming series, The Railway Men, on 6 November. Based on true stories, the drama brings back the horrors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The four-episode series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles.

Also Read

The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Babil Khan’s Series to Release on This Date

The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Babil Khan’s Series to Release on This Date
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the real-life heroes who put their best effort into tackling the worst industrial disasters in the country. Menon plays a ticket checker in the series; Babil is a new loco pilot; R Madhavan an Indian Railways officer; and Divyenndu is a personnel posted at the Bhopal railway station.

Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, Netflix wrote, "Witness a tale of strength, resilience, and sacrifice of a few people on the night of a massive human tragedy."

Have a look at the trailer here:

The Railway Men is backed by YRF Entertainment and written by Aayush Gupta. The series will premiere on Netflix on 18 November.

Also Read

The Railway Men Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan Attempt to Save Lives In New Show

The Railway Men Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan Attempt to Save Lives In New Show

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  R Madhavan   Babil Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×