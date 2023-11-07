'The Railway Men' Trailer: Babil Khan, R Madhavan Bring Stories of Unsung Heroes

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming series, The Railway Men, on 6 November. Based on true stories, the drama brings back the horrors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.
The four-episode series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of the real-life heroes who put their best effort into tackling the worst industrial disasters in the country. Menon plays a ticket checker in the series; Babil is a new loco pilot; R Madhavan an Indian Railways officer; and Divyenndu is a personnel posted at the Bhopal railway station.
Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, Netflix wrote, "Witness a tale of strength, resilience, and sacrifice of a few people on the night of a massive human tragedy."
Have a look at the trailer here:
The Railway Men is backed by YRF Entertainment and written by Aayush Gupta. The series will premiere on Netflix on 18 November.
