The Problem With the Depp v Heard Docuseries Is That It Doesn't Document Enough

Death and rape threats against Heard on social media are flashed across screen but what do they mean for the average viewer? What does trolls' reliance on violent threats against minorities in the public space signify?

People have seen the violent tweets; they've criticised and supported them as they deemed fit (personally, the former is always the way to go). So their presence is not news. Arguably, looking into how it affected the discourse around the 'Me Too' movement and how the genuine conversations around giving male victims of abuse a voice were overshadowed by hate campaigns would have been a heftier angle to look at.