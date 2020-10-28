Favreau On Handing Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ to Carl Weathers
What’s new in The Mandalorian season 2.
The second season of The Mandalorian is all set to drop on 30 October and fans are going to see a big change behind-the-scenes of the popular series. Yes, season two will see the Mandalorian and the Child continue on their journey, battling evil and forging new allies as they make their way through a galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The big change is that actor Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, has now stepped in to direct a few episodes of the series.
Jon Favreau, who is the captain of The Mandalorian ship, talks about Weathers was signed on to direct parts of the new series.
“We roped him in. It started off with, ‘Hey, maybe you’ll do a few episodes.’ And then it turned into, ‘You know, we really like your character…’ We worked him into the show a lot more than he agreed to do. And now, in season two, he’ll be directing for us. By Carl being on this high-tech innovative set that we’ve developed for these specific stories, he’s seen how we have put this together. He’s seen us experimenting with it and he’s seen it all come together, so he is perfectly qualified. He understands the story. He understands the characters, as well as the cast and the technology. It’s really fun to be working with Carl.”Jon Favreau
The Mandalorian features Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte in important roles and the show is helmed by Favreau with five directors, namely - Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 30 October.
