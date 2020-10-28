Favreau On Handing Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ to Carl Weathers

The second season of The Mandalorian is all set to drop on 30 October and fans are going to see a big change behind-the-scenes of the popular series. Yes, season two will see the Mandalorian and the Child continue on their journey, battling evil and forging new allies as they make their way through a galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The big change is that actor Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga, has now stepped in to direct a few episodes of the series.

Jon Favreau, who is the captain of The Mandalorian ship, talks about Weathers was signed on to direct parts of the new series.