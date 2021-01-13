The Girl on the Train Teaser: Parineeti Has To Face Her Past
The film will premiere on Netflix on 26 February.
The teaser of Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train released on Wednesday, 13 January. The short clip shows Parineeti's character on the hunt for something. We also get a glimpse of a bruised Parineeti trying to face her past.
The film is set to premiere on Netflix on 26 February.
Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram to share the news.
The actor completed shooting for the film last year and fans have been awaiting its release since then. The Girl on the Train was supposed to release on 8 May, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of theatres delayed its release.
Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train narrates the story of a woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life into disarray. The psychological thriller has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.
