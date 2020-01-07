The Forgotten Army Trailer: Indian National Army Fights for Azaadi

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s The Forgotten Army is out and it shows the Indian National Army’s fight for ‘Azaadi’. The trailer traces the journey of hundreds of men and women who fought as part of the Subhash Chandra Bose led army.

Featuring Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari in main roles, the clip shows the army fighting for the British, and against the Japanese. The music and background score has shaded of rebellion and patriotism. Watch the trailer here: