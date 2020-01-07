The Forgotten Army Trailer: Indian National Army Fights for Azaadi
The trailer of Amazon Prime’s The Forgotten Army is out and it shows the Indian National Army’s fight for ‘Azaadi’. The trailer traces the journey of hundreds of men and women who fought as part of the Subhash Chandra Bose led army.
Featuring Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari in main roles, the clip shows the army fighting for the British, and against the Japanese. The music and background score has shaded of rebellion and patriotism. Watch the trailer here:
Directed by Kabir Khan, the series’ teaser was also released recently.
Sunny Kaushal shared his and Sharvari’s looks from the show and wrote, “They aimed for one goal: Free India.”
Kabir Khan has created and directed the web series, and his next release with Ranveer Singh, ‘83, will be releasing in 2020. Sunny Kaushal who was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, will be next seen in Bhangra Paa Le, and Sharvari will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2.
