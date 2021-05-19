Makers of The Family Man Reveal S2 Release Date in Intense Trailer

The thriller is divided into nine parts and the trailer shows glimpses of violent attacks likely courtesy of Raaji, and once again 'the family man' must save the day. The trailer reveals that this time Srikant must put in more hours at the office as his superior quips, "Remember Srikant, don't be a minimum guy," and his team continues to carry out dangerous operations, much to his dismay.

However, with the new enemy on the horizon with danger lurking closer than ever, the action-drama promises to continue to keep its audience at the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns.

The show's creators Raj and DK said in a statement, "The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic." They additionally advised everyone to stay safe, use masks, and get vaccinated.

Aparna Purohi, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, is elated at the idea of one of their characters becoming a household name, like Srikant Tiwari. In her statement, she further said, "The fact that Srikant Tiwari, the quintessential Family Man, received so much love and appreciation validates our belief that good, authentic stories connect and transcend all barriers."