The Family Man 2 Reactions: Samantha Akkineni Is the 'MVP'

The highly anticipated Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 released on Amazon Prime Video today, 4 June. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film features Samantha Akkineni as the show's new antagonist.

While many fans of the show were excited for its release, especially since the first season was such a massive hit, many people on social media criticised the series trailer for portraying Tamilians in a bad light. Since the show's release, netizens have been all praises for Manoj and Samantha's performance in the series.

Many applauded Samantha for her 'raw and intense' avatar as the antagonist Raji, while some called the role the best of her career. Take a look at some of the reactions: