The Family Man 2 Reactions: Samantha Akkineni Is the 'MVP'
'The Family Man 2' features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead and Samantha Akkineni as the antagonist.
The highly anticipated Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 released on Amazon Prime Video today, 4 June. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film features Samantha Akkineni as the show's new antagonist.
While many fans of the show were excited for its release, especially since the first season was such a massive hit, many people on social media criticised the series trailer for portraying Tamilians in a bad light. Since the show's release, netizens have been all praises for Manoj and Samantha's performance in the series.
Many applauded Samantha for her 'raw and intense' avatar as the antagonist Raji, while some called the role the best of her career. Take a look at some of the reactions:
After the show's trailer dropped, many users on social media dubbed the show as offensive to Tamilians and especially the Tamil Eelam. Some fans criticised those accusing the show and attached stills from the show featuring Samantha.
Political leaders including MDMK leader Vaiko and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman urged the Centre to ban the release of The Family Man 2 alleging the negative portrayal of the Tamil people and accusing the show for portraying the LTTE as terrorists.
Addressing the accusations, Raj & DK issued a statement that read, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people.”
