‘The Discreet Charm of the Savarnas’ and the Woke World

The film draws its name from the 1972 French film by Luis Buñuel which follows a group of people trying to make it to a dinner party. Through the seemingly simple plot line, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie makes incisive social commentary. The Discreet Charm of the Savarnas follows the similar style of telling a story within a story and weaves together powerful insights on caste. Largely by shifting the gaze.

Every Savarna university student will laugh at and cringe at Dileep’s conversation with the cab driver, where he frustratedly asks, “have you at least read Obama?” Because it is very likely that you have done it. You are sure to have spoken to a stranger and talked about how a Marxist revolution is the only solution. If you are woker, you probably appropriated Ambedkar into the conversation. But you have done it. And you have done it only to prove some intellectual superiority. Dileep here goes a step further and talks only about Black authors with a cab driver. The layers of this scene first unravel gently and then rather rapidly. Aruna, in all her political correctness glory is only annoyed with Dileep because he is just chattering away with the cab driver.