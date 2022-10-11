ADVERTISEMENT

'The Boys' Season 4 Pics Reveal the First Look of Sister Sage & Firecracker

The Boys season 4 will premiere on Prime Video.

The first look for the fourth season of The Boys is out. Prime Video took to social media to introduce two new characters for the season. Not much is revealed about the newest supes to join Season 4. However, Prime Video has shared the pics of Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker.

The Boys official Twitter page wrote, "Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you. And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse."

The Boys is a hight successful satirical show that takes the theme of idealism associated with superheros and turns it on its head. The Boys talks about a vigilante group who want to uncover the reality of the superheros. Season 4 is currently in production in Toronto. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr.

