Review: In ‘Miss Americana’ Taylor Swift-Ly Wins Your Heart

“I work hard and I’m nice to people, and I want to maintain that work ethic,” says Taylor emphatically in the documentary. But rising to the top requires you to have nerves of steel, and one sees, in the documentary, how easy it is to corner a young, upcoming female star. There’s a moment when 17-year-old Taylor wins a VMA award, and rapper Kanye West gets on to the stage, interrupts her by snatching the mic, and says, “But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.”

Taylor’s fight was also against a bunch of entitled men, including DJ David Mueller who had molested her at a meet and greet in 2013. She eventually went on to win the case but she was still asked questions like “Why didn’t you scream?”, “Why didn’t you react more instantly?”