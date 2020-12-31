'Baahubali', 'Tandav', 'Bhuj': Films, Web Series to Watch in 2021

Madhuri Dixit’s Untitled Series

According to a report by Variety, Madhuri Dixit will be making her web series debut on Netflix. The series, which is still untitled, will see Karan Johar as the creative producer. The show will be a reflection on the lives of people in the entertainment industry and is being written by New York-based writer-director Sri Rao. There were reports that the series is titled The Heroine and would star Madhuri herself, however this has not been officially confirmed. Madhuri had earlier partnered with Netflix for her Marathi home production 15th August.