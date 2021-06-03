Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba Gets Netflix Release Date

The mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and stars Taapsee along with Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. Earlier, Rane shared the news of the film's OTT release in an Instagram post.

Posting a picture with the crew and a still from the film, he wrote, "Very excited about JUNE as it will be all about #HaseenDillruba on @netflix_in in a month or two (official date yet to be announced). My first film with #netflix. I dont know how i even got selected for this film as it has two of the best actors in the country!"

Taapsee had earlier announced the wrap up of the film's shoot on social media. "Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai, this film has probably experiences all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun. Here’s to getting ‘pulp ficton’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love cuz basic toh hum waise bhi kuch karate nahi hai na," she'd written.