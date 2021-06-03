Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba Gets Netflix Release Date
Haseen Dillruba is a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane.
Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Haseen Dillruba is set for a digital release on Netflix on 2 July. Taapsee shared the news on social media with a short clip of the film's title. "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy," she wrote in the caption.
Taapsee also shared snippets of the iconic song 'Jawani Jaaneman' on her Instagram story. The song was originally picturised on Parveen Babi in the 1982 film Namak Halal.
In December 2019, Taapsee had shared the film's poster which featured a woman standing in a pool of blood while a knife lay nearby. "'I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it' Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER…" the caption read.
The mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and stars Taapsee along with Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. Earlier, Rane shared the news of the film's OTT release in an Instagram post.
Posting a picture with the crew and a still from the film, he wrote, "Very excited about JUNE as it will be all about #HaseenDillruba on @netflix_in in a month or two (official date yet to be announced). My first film with #netflix. I dont know how i even got selected for this film as it has two of the best actors in the country!"
Taapsee had earlier announced the wrap up of the film's shoot on social media. "Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai, this film has probably experiences all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun. Here’s to getting ‘pulp ficton’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love cuz basic toh hum waise bhi kuch karate nahi hai na," she'd written.
Hinting at her character she concluded, "P.S - don’t know why we r so happy in this picture must be coz of @polyvynil , the only person on set who has better sense of humour than Rani Kashyap and the other one is the only one who loved this self obsessed borderline narcissist character more than she ever could."
Haseen Dillruba was originally scheduled for a theatre release in September 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
