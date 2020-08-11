'Flesh' Trailer: Swara Dons a Cop's Hat Against Human Trafficking
The series will be available for streaming on Eros Now from 21 August.
Swara Bhaskar plays a cop for the first time in the upcoming web series Flesh that tackles human trafficking. Directed by Danish Aslam, the trailer of the eight-episode series takes a tough look at ‘humans for sale’.
It will be available for streaming on Eros Now from 21 August. Take a look at the trailer:
Swara will be seen alongside Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade and others in the web show. While she plays a police officer Radha Nautiyal who is pursuing the case of a human trafficking ring, Akshay plays the antagonist.
The trailer opens with reports of missing girls, and things soon escalate and we see a lot of blood onscreen. Flesh is written by Pooja Ladha Surti, who has also co-written the Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer Andhadhun, while Siddharth Anand has created and produced the show.
