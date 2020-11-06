Suriya Is the Most Humble, Amazing Actor I Have Met: Guneet Monga

Tamil star Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru is one fo this year’s big releases on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a dramatised version of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath’s autobiography Simply Fly, published in 2011. Soorarai Pottru’s co-producer Guneet Monga along with Captain Gopinath tells us about the making of the film, the decision to release the film on an OTT platform and the experience of working with Suriya.

Besides Suriya, Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu. Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara who earlier made Saala Khadoos / Irudhi Suttru. Shot originally in Tamil, Soorarai Pottru will also be available in dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam when it streams on 12 November.