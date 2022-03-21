Here's How Sunny Leone's Kids Reacted to the 'Anamika' Trailer
Sunny Leone has a no-gun policy at home so when her kids saw her 'Anamika' trailer this is what happened.
Sunny Leone plays a spy in her recent release, the action web series Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt. Talking to The Quint, Sunny revealed that she doesn't enjoy comedy and loves watching action and period films like Outlander and Cursed.
She also opened up about the 'no gun and no violence' rule in her house and tells us how her kids reacted to her holding guns after they watched the trailer for Anamika.
The show, which released on 10 March, also stars actors like Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. The show is streaming on MX Player.
Watch the video for more.
