'Sunflower' S2 Trailer: Adah Sharma Joins Sunil Grover In Murder-Mystery Comedy

In the second season of the show, Sunil will reprise his role as the mysterious Sonu Singh, while Adah will play the character of Rosie Mehta, a new addition to Sunflower, a middle-class residential complex in Mumbai.

Speaking about his role, Sunil shared in a statement, "I am genuinely thrilled to finally share the exciting new season of 'Sunflower' with our incredible fans. The wait has indeed been long, and I know fans are eagerly waiting for this next chapter. The love for Season 1 has been overwhelming, and I sincerely hope that fans will appreciate this season even more. Sunflower Season 2 has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multilayered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery. To all the viewers out there, get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists in the fresh sequel of 'Sunflower,' premiering on ZEE5!"

Adah also spoke about her role in the series and added, "Joining the cast of 'Sunflower,' which has already garnered a massive fandom, has been an absolute delight, and I am thrilled for the show’s much-awaited sequel. My character, Rosie adds a new layer to the narrative. Rosie is mysterious and very sharp. She's very attractive, but she's the woman of every man's nightmare. Rosie comes to live in Sunflower society and turns everyone's lives upside down. She is on a mission right from the start. She claims she is a bar dancer, but as the episodes progress you realise, she's an excellent liar who can fool everyone with her innocence. Right from the police to Mr Iyer to Sonu, she manages to outsmart everyone."

'Sunflower' season 2 will start streaming on Zee5 from 1 March.