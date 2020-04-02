Stars to Join ‘The Lion King’ Virtual Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar is all set to host a one of its kind virtual red carpet premiere of the 2019 Disney movie, The Lion King, today, 2 April. The online streaming platform will host a red carpet event, as it gears up for its launch in India on 3 April, with an interactive watch party where users will be able to watch the grand premiere of the film with movie stars.
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman are expected to be present for the viewing.
The idea is to involve viewers, who are currently staying at home as the country is under lockdown, to socialise online by interacting with their friends and family, and celebrities who will attend the event. The premiere will be available exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers.
Hrithik said that he was looking forward to trying something new with this event.
“While making sure my kids are adhering to all isolation rules and getting a deep understanding of the situation and responsibilities , I’m also trying many new things to keep them engaged during this lockdown, and honestly Lion King couldn’t have come at a better time. This Thursday, the three of us are blocking our seats on the couch to catch the special Red Carpet Premiere of Lion King on Disney+ Hotstar. I’m looking forward to spending more quality time with my kids, while interacting with folks online – it’s going to be fun.”Hrithik Roshan
Tiger Shroff, who will be a part of the The Lion King event said, “As a child, Lion-King was my go-to movie - I would often picture my father as Mufasa and I was Simba. I am quite excited to attend the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere from the comfort of my home and catch the live-action version of the movie. In a time of lockdown, I hope people find inspiration and joy in little moments of the movie.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)