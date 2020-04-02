Stars to Join ‘The Lion King’ Virtual Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to host a one of its kind virtual red carpet premiere of the 2019 Disney movie, The Lion King, today, 2 April. The online streaming platform will host a red carpet event, as it gears up for its launch in India on 3 April, with an interactive watch party where users will be able to watch the grand premiere of the film with movie stars.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman are expected to be present for the viewing.

The idea is to involve viewers, who are currently staying at home as the country is under lockdown, to socialise online by interacting with their friends and family, and celebrities who will attend the event. The premiere will be available exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers.

Hrithik said that he was looking forward to trying something new with this event.