Special Ops 1.5 Trailer Shows How Himmat Singh Became a Top RAW Agent

The trailer features Prameet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee as investigators. They can be seen questioning Vinay Pathak who plays Abbas Sheikh about Himmat Singh, who was once suspended from his job but later became a sought-after agent. Kay Kay Menon, as Himmat, and Aftab Shivdasani will seemingly work as partners on a case which takes them around the globe.

Talking about his role, Kay Kay Menon said in a statement, “Special Ops 1.5 will see the more impulse-driven youthful side of Himmat which required the actor in me to adapt to it without losing the basic grain and essence of the person called Himmat. It had to be done in a way that, though he is different, yet the audiences could extrapolate and feel that yes this person would and could become the Himmat that we have seen in Special Ops 1.”

The series will be helmed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita, Maria Ryaboshapka, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, Santanu Ghatak, and Vijay Vikram Singh. Special Ops 1.5 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 12 November.