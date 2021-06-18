ADVERTISEMENT

'Skater Girl' Director Manjari On Working with Nolan & Bhardwaj

Manjari Makijany talks about the role her dad, veteran actor Mac Mohan, played in her becoming a filmmaker.

Abira Dhar
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read

Filmmaker Manjari Makijany's film Skater Girl, which is now streaming on Netflix, is being loved and appreciated. The film is about a teenager from Rajasthan, who discovers an unexpected passion for skateboarding and fulfils her dream against all odds. Manjari, who has never been to film school, told The Quint that working as an assistant director with Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins and Vishal Bhardwaj taught everything she knows about filmmaking.

Manjari, who is also the daughter of veteran actor Mac Mohan, spoke about how her father played a role in her choosing filmmaking as a profession.

Also Read

Review: 'Skater Girl' Wins Us With Its Warmth & Sincerity

Review: 'Skater Girl' Wins Us With Its Warmth & Sincerity

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT