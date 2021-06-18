'Skater Girl' Director Manjari On Working with Nolan & Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Manjari Makijany's film Skater Girl, which is now streaming on Netflix, is being loved and appreciated. The film is about a teenager from Rajasthan, who discovers an unexpected passion for skateboarding and fulfils her dream against all odds. Manjari, who has never been to film school, told The Quint that working as an assistant director with Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins and Vishal Bhardwaj taught everything she knows about filmmaking.