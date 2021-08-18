The Empire: Shabana Azmi on Her Role as Babar’s Grandmother Aisan Daulat

The upcoming Mitakshara Kumar directorial show The Empire, is set to release on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on 27 August. Shabana Azmi, opened up about her role in the show, during a press conference.

Azmi plays a historical character, Babar’s grandmother Aisan Daulat, alongside Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babar, and Dino Morea as Babar’s nemesis Shaybani Khan. Rahul Dev and Drashti Dhami also play important roles in the forthcoming series. The trailer clearly depicts that the setting of the series is in the Mughal Era and has been highly patronised by Bollywood celebrities and a diverse audience.