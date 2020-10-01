'Scam 1992' Trailer: Web Show Depicts Rise & Fall of Harshad Mehta

Based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows “the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.”

The shoot of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was wrapped up in March this year. Hansal Mehta had tweeted, “We wrapped a mammoth 85 days shoot spanning 6 months, 550 pages, 170+ characters and 200+ locations. It was tough but eventually satisfying. A great team saw this (and is still seeing it) through all the limitations and adversities. #Scam1992 is THEIR show. Thank you team!”

Apart from Pratik Gandhi the series also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Lalit Parimoo, KK Raina and Sharib Hashmi.