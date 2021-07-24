Sarpatta Parambarai: Pa Ranjith's Magic of Simply Portraying Complex Truths

This can be seen in his films like Madras where he shows how the greater politics of "the wall" affect the daily lives of the characters like Kaali or Anbu. In Sarpatta Parambarai, Pa Ranjith shows the impact of the greater politics from the emergency period and class struggles that existed in a post-independent Chennai. Even when Pa Ranjith directs mass hero movies like Kaala or Kabali he is always mindful of how the politics of the protagonist and his actions affect the last person in the story. The script of Sarpatta Parambarai brings to notice how powerful men from oppressed communities are used to do the dirty work of the society that rich and privileged men benefit from, in terms of both political power and wealth. It also shows how the system abandons and brands them as thugs, goons just so they can dispose of them with zero repercussions.

The story of Kabilan is not the story of the underdog but the fight to qualify as the underdog. According to the plot, only Raman or Vetri qualify for the role of the underdog, especially being trained boxers from a clan that has seen nothing but defeat. Kabilan was nothing but a bystander, a fatherless porter who works at the docks. His training comes from passively watching his master Rangan teaching his students.

This is also the story of Ekalavya but with an alternate ending where the teacher doesn't ask for the thumb in return but encourages Ekalavya to hone his craft. Ekalavya in return wins wars for his master. Pa Ranjith also talks about his inspiration for the different fighters in the movie, focusing not just on Muhammad Ali but a variety of other great boxing legends like Mike Tyson, and Naseem Hameed. Such intense writing has given rise to characters like Dancing Rose, who despite having lesser screen time is being celebrated by everyone online. Even the Gods in films of Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj exist at a ground level, there is no fancy temple, no stage, or idols adorned with jewellery. There are a couple of shots of an unkempt statue of Buddha in Sarpatta Parambarai, where kids seem to be sitting on the lap of the statue. Even Gods are shown as accessible elements to people and not kept behind walls and gates.