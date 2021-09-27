Sardar Udham Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Has ‘One Mission, Many Aliases'

Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer on social media and wrote, “On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally - Sardar Udham Singh - one man, many aliases, one mission.”

Sardar Udham Singh was the freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940. Two decades before the assassination, Michael O’Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Vicky Kaushal had shared a picture introducing his character and wrote, “Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser known martyr, revolutionary... SARDAR UDHAM SINGH.”