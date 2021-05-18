Review: ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ Is a Boring Film That Falls Flat 

Amreek is nursing a broken heart when Amritsar comes calling. Dadi is in the hospital and so he must go visit. The dadi in question is Rupinder Kaur (Neena Gupta) from Lahore, the family matriarch who still reminisces about her 'Lahore wala ghar' (the home in Lahore) and rues the day she had to hastily leave behind everything and cross over to India after the Partition.

Partition stories are imbued with a deep sense of tragedy as well as great human resilience. The nostalgia of the past and the pain because of the unspeakable violence is palpable. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, who has also written it along with novelist Anuja Chauhan, Sardar Ka Grandson has a staggering opaqueness about it. It makes us feel nothing. No love for the dadi, the prototype we have been forced to see multiple times, especially since Vicky Donor seemingly made the “Whisky chugging dadi" the only way an older Punjabi woman can be made adorable by Bollywood.

No love is felt for the house that she left behind and wants to reclaim and certainly no special bond with the grandson who announces “it won’t be homecoming but home is coming".