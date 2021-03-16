'Pagglait' Trailer: Sanya Malhotra on a Journey To Find Herself

‘Pagglait’ releases on Netflix on 26 March.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Sanya Malhotra plays an apathetic widow in ‘Pagglait’
i

The makers of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait released the trailer of the film, which falls in the dark comedy genre. Sanya plays Sandhya, a woman whose husband dies but she doesn't seem to be bothered by it. It highlights the expectations placed on women by a patriarchal society, primarily through Sanya's nonchalance when contrasted by everyone around her mourning.

'Pagglait' Trailer: Sanya Malhotra on a Journey To Find Herself
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Written and directed by Umesh Bisht, the movie is set to release on 26 March on Netflix. Sanya also shared the teaser on social media, “Iss tarah ke family events bhi hote hai. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on @NetflixIndia”.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!