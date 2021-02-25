Teaser: Sanya Malhotra Plays an Apathetic Widow in ‘Pagglait’

In the quirky comedy, Sanya plays the role of Sandhya, a recently married woman who loses her husband. The teaser shows Sandhya yawning as she reads condolences on Facebook. It also touches upon her grief of losing her cat and compares it to the apathy towards her husband's death.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Sanya said, "Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix. #PagglaitOnNetflix"