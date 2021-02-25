Teaser: Sanya Malhotra Plays an Apathetic Widow in ‘Pagglait’
The film is all set to release on Netflix.
After her debut in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has gone on to star in many successful films. Lately, she was seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi, alongside Vidya Balan. Sanya recently shared the teaser of her latest project titled Pagglait, releasing on Netflix.
In the quirky comedy, Sanya plays the role of Sandhya, a recently married woman who loses her husband. The teaser shows Sandhya yawning as she reads condolences on Facebook. It also touches upon her grief of losing her cat and compares it to the apathy towards her husband's death.
Sharing the teaser on social media, Sanya said, "Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix. #PagglaitOnNetflix"
Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bist and also stars Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.