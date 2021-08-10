Heeramandi: Bhansali's Netflix Show to be Based on Lahore Courtesans

Speaking about the show Bhansali said in a statement, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it".

The filmmaker told Variety that Heeramandi will follow three generations of courtesans. “It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. Heeramandi will explore themes of love, betrayal, succession and politics in the ‘kothas’ of Heeramandi through three generations of courtesans".

Details about the cast are yet to be divulged.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film Padmaavat, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office.