Salman's Radhe Becomes One of His Worst Rated Film on IMDb
Radhe was released on 13 May, and also stars Disha Patani in the lead
Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai didn't match the expectations it had created. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The film has now become one of the lowest rated films on IMDb with Salman in the lead, with a score of 2.2. The lowest rated Salman starrer is still Race 3 with a 1.9 rating.
The action drama features Salman in a cop avatar, something that the audience had come to expect from the actor after his films like Wanted, and the Dabangg series. Since most theatres have been shut down due to the COVID pandemic, Radhe was released on Zee5's pay per view service ZeePlex. It is also available on the OTT platform Zee5, on all leading. DTH services
Salman fans were evidently excited about the film, which became evident after the Zee5 servers crashed after the film's release. However, even his diehard fans had to admit that the film wasn't Salman's best. The film's aftermath resulted in a meme fest on social media.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.