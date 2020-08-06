Here's When 'Sadak 2' & 'Class of 83' Are Set to Premiere on OTT
'Sadak 2', 'Class of 83' will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar and Netflix, respectively.
The release dates of two of the most awaited OTT releases - Sadak 2 and Class of 83 are out.
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August. Sharing the film's second poster, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, "The road to love is the road to take. Join us in the journey as #Sadak2 streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August."
The poster features Alia, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt walking on a road in a valley. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the original 1991 film and marks a homecoming of sorts for the Bhatt family as marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to cinema as a director and collaborating with his daughter, alia for the first time.
Netflix's Class of 83 starring Bobby Deol will be releasing on 21 August. Sharing the look, Bobby Deol wrote, "It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against."
Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of 83 has Bobby Deol playing an exiled policeman set to improve the system.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.