Here's When 'Sadak 2' & 'Class of 83' Are Set to Premiere on OTT

The release dates of two of the most awaited OTT releases - Sadak 2 and Class of 83 are out.

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August. Sharing the film's second poster, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, "The road to love is the road to take. Join us in the journey as #Sadak2 streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August."

The poster features Alia, Aditya and Sanjay Dutt walking on a road in a valley. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the original 1991 film and marks a homecoming of sorts for the Bhatt family as marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to cinema as a director and collaborating with his daughter, alia for the first time.